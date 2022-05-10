Carjackers drive victim to Detroit gas station, rob him and flee

article

A man was carjacked, taken to a gas station by the suspects, and robbed last month, Detroit police said.

According to police, the 31-year-old victim was sitting in his blue Chevrolet Malibu in the 4500 block of Allendale around 11:50 p.m. April 23 when he was approached by a male and female. They ordered him out of the vehicle then told him to get in the passenger side.

Police said the male suspect drove the Malibu while the female followed in a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan. They took the victim to a gas station in the 5800 block of Tireman, robbed him, and let him go.

No injuries were reported, but the suspects are still on the loose.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.