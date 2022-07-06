Carlos Santana "taking it easy" after collapse during Pine Knob show in Clarkston

Carlos Santana says he is taking it easy following his collapse at a concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston Tuesday night.

Both the musician and the his fan page had updates regarding the famed guitarist's condition after the scary sight, which happened about 40 minutes into his set. FOX 2 Meteorologist Lori Pinson witnessed the scene and said he was treated onstage by EMS personnel.

Later that evening on his Facebook page, Santana said he had "forgot to eat and drink water" which led to heat exhaustion and dehydration. He eventually passed out midway through the show.

"to one and all, thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy," wrote a post on Facebook. "blessings and miracles to you all."

Santana was expected to perform alongside Earth, Wind, & Fire on Wednesday, June 6 at a venue in Pennsylvania. However, that's been postponed to a later date, his manager said in a separate post.

"The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan. Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis tonight."

The musician reportedly waved to the crowd as he was being taken off the stage. The rest of the concert was canceled, the crowd was told over the loudspeaker.

Santana was a couple minutes into a new song titled "Joy" when the incident happened, Pinson said.

WATCH: Carlos Santana collapses on stage at Pine Knob during concert

"Suddenly the music just died down. I didn't see him collapse on stage, but everyone had him off to the side," she said. "Suddenly a chair appeared where there was not one before. The medics began to rush up on stage."