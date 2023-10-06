Cars, trucks, ATVs, more available at October Detroit police abandoned vehicle auctions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Find a new vehicle at this month's Detroit police auctions.
The Detroit Police Department hosts several abandoned vehicle auctions a month. While cars, trucks, and SUVs are almost guaranteed to be at each auction, bidders can sometimes find other vehicles. For instance, an ATV, a moped, and even a trailer are available at auctions this month.
Here's what to know:
Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500.
Vehicles must be removed from the lot by 3 p.m. the day of the auction.
If you have a contract with the city, you must sign an affidavit stating that you have had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle you intend to purchase.
Photos of the available vehicles are not provided prior to the auctions, but you can check the VINs.
DPD vehicle auction schedule:
Oct 9 at 9 a.m. at LIBS - 6380 Marcus
Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at DPD Grand River - 10750 Grand River
Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. at BBK - 1821 Trombly
Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at DPD Grinnell - 9425 Grinnell
Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. at Bobby's Towing - 10401 Lyndon
Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. at Wayne's Service - 204965 Sherwood