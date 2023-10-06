Cars, trucks, ATVs, more available at October Detroit police abandoned vehicle auctions

Find a new vehicle at this month's Detroit police auctions.

The Detroit Police Department hosts several abandoned vehicle auctions a month. While cars, trucks, and SUVs are almost guaranteed to be at each auction, bidders can sometimes find other vehicles. For instance, an ATV, a moped, and even a trailer are available at auctions this month.

Here's what to know:

Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500.

Vehicles must be removed from the lot by 3 p.m. the day of the auction.

If you have a contract with the city, you must sign an affidavit stating that you have had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle you intend to purchase.

Photos of the available vehicles are not provided prior to the auctions, but you can check the VINs.

DPD vehicle auction schedule:

Oct 9 at 9 a.m. at LIBS - 6380 Marcus

Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at DPD Grand River - 10750 Grand River

Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. at BBK - 1821 Trombly

Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at DPD Grinnell - 9425 Grinnell

Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. at Bobby's Towing - 10401 Lyndon

Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. at Wayne's Service - 204965 Sherwood

