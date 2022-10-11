Cars, trucks, boat going up for auction in Oakland County -- See the full list
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office will auction off cars, trucks, a boat, and more during its October abandoned vehicle auctions.
Six auctions are scheduled around the county later this month. All auctions will be cash-only and will be held at towing businesses.
Auction schedule:
- Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. – Wixom Towing at 30290 Beck in Wixom
- Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. – Lakeside Towing at 2025 E. West Maple in Walled Lake
- Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. – Byer's Wrecker Service at 10590 Enterprise in Davisburg
- Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. – Byer's Wrecker Service at 399 South in Rochester
- Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. – Buckhorn's Towing at 1258 S. Lapeer in Lake Orion
- Oct. 29 at 8:30 a.m. – Adlers Towing at 630 E. Walkton in Pontiac
Available vehicles (Mobile users, click here if you can't see the list below):