Case still unsolved 2 years after man murdered while sitting in vehicle in Detroit

article

Investigators are still looking for information that leads them to the person who killed a man in Detroit two years ago.

Durrell Wright, 32, was sitting in his vehicle in the 15000 block of Novara Street near Rex Street at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020, when two unknown males approached each side. The suspect on the driver's side opened the door and shot Wright.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org.