Cedar Point Halloweekends celebrating 25 years of scares -- What to expect

Cedar Point is celebrating its 25th Halloweekends anniversary with more activities leading up to Halloween weekend.

Popular activities return, with new scares and family-friendly events planned.

Like years passed, check out daytime kids activities like trick-or-treating, The Magical House on Boo Hill, pumpkin decorating, corn and hay bale mazes, mini tractor rides, a costume contest, and more.

When the sun goes down, wander through outdoor horror displays and indoor haunts.

New events include Thursday Night Frights, Bloodbath, The Haunting of Eerie Estate, and The Midnight Hour: 25 Years of HalloWeekends with Midnight Syndicate.

On Thursday nights, sing "Scare-a-oke" at the Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill Stage. You'll also find witches reaching out to guests as part of "Witch Sisters’ Insult-emporium: Witch, Please!," as well as the "Slash Mob" dancing their way through the park.

Bloodbath is a new indoor haunted maze, and the Haunting of Erie Estate allows guests to explore a haunted site.

The Midnight Hour features a ghoulish musical tour around Cedar Point.

Hungry? Find Halloween-themed snacks and drinks for sale.

The fun begins Sept. 15.

Tickets are $49.99 online and $89 at the door. A $29.99 special ends Sept. 15.

Children 2 and younger are free.