Center Line man, ex-border protection officer sentenced to jail for child porn

The Brief Scott James Rocky was convicted of child pornography distribution and sentenced. Rocky, 58, received six years in federal prison. The Center Line man was a 17-year employee with Customs and Border Protection.



A 58-year-old former border protection officer was sentenced to jail after being convicted of child pornography distribution.

The backstory:

Scott James Rocky was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Friday.

Rocky, 58, shared and downloaded hundreds of files of child sexual abusive material (CSAM) online via peer-to-peer applications in April, 2025.

A search warrant of the Center Line man's residence led agents to discover more than 500 images, including depictions of sexual abuse of toddlers, infants, and prepubescent children.

"We trust law enforcement to uphold the law and protect Americans," said US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon. "This pervert violated our trust and broke the law so that he could hurt children. He deserves every day of his sentence."

Rocky was a 17-year employee with Customs and Border Protection, emerged as a suspect when an FBI agent monitoring a bit torrent peer-to-peer file sharing program on April 29, 2025, when 4,141 files of "investigative interest" were observed, according to a federal affidavit.

"A file of investigative interest is defined as a file associated with keywords or hash values related to material consistent with the federal definition of child pornography," said FBI Special Agent Matthew R. Hughes in the affidavit.

The same IP address shared more than 500 files with an undercover computer that monitors child pornography on bit torrent.

"I reviewed the 530 files downloaded from the subject's computer using IP address 24.127.34.100, and found many of the files appear to depict real minor children between the ages of four and ten years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct," Hughes said.

Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, said that Rocky is not indicative of those who work in law enforcement.

"This sentence should serve as a warning: no badge, title, or position of public trust will shield anyone who exploits our children from facing justice under federal law," she said. "Public trust amongst law enforcement officials is essential.

"This former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer distributed child sexually abuse material, which is disturbing and does not represent the men and women who serve honorably in law enforcement."