Central Michigan to end face-to-face classes after spring break amid coronavirus concerns

Central Michigan University will stop all face-to-face classes and move to online classes after spring breakthrough at least March 20.

CMU made the announcement on Wednesday, the day after the first two cases were confirmed in Michigan. The university is currently in spring break, which means students will not be returning to classes as scheduled next week.

CMU said in a statement that it was making the move out of an abundance of caution and to prevent and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

1 coronavirus patient in Mich. confirmed at University of Michigan Health System

Residences halls will remain closed to all with the exception of international students and student-athletes until Sunday, March 22. The East Community (Celani, Emmons, Fabiano, Herrig, Saxe and Woldt Halls), Graduate Housing, Northwest Apartments and Kewadin Village, will remain open for students already on campus, the university said.

The school will have limited food service on campus and students who need to retrieve essential items from their ooms can stop by the Residence Hall Director’s office on Sunday, March 15, or Monday, March 16, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to make arrangements to access their room.

The move is similar to Michigan Tech and Michigan State, which both suspended in-person classes effective immediately.

The two cases that have been confirmed are in Wayne and Oakland counties.

Officials have - and likely will not - release details about those cases, but we're told one patient traveled internationally and the other domestically. Both patients are hospitalized right now.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.