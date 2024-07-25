Expand / Collapse search

Charges in Mohamed Said murder • What's next for Michael Jackson-Bolanos • White supremacy rally in Howell

By and Amber Ainsworth
Published  July 25, 2024 8:27am EDT
Visitation for Officer Mohamed Said scheduled for Thursday

Hundreds of people are expected to pay their respects Thursday during a visitation for fallen Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said. He was killed while investigating a suspicious person call on Sunday.

THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A visitation will be held today for Mohamed Said before the fallen officer is laid to rest Friday.

Said, 26, was killed in the line of duty Sunday. The man accused of killing him, Michael Lopez, is now in custody after a manhunt that lasted more than a day.

The visitation for Said is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.

Then, a public funeral will be held from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the Performing Arts Center before a ceremony at the American Moslem Society, also in Dearborn.

Man to be charged with murdering Officer Said

Lopez is expected to be arrainged on charges in connection with the murder on Thursday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Sources say Lopez confessed to the killing Said while in custody. 

The 12 charges against Lopez include murder of a peace officer, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, and multiple weapons charges. He is charged as a four-time habitual offender, Michigan State Police said,

Police said the officer was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

A tip led police to Lopez around 6:30 p.m. Monday after he was spotted at a home near Michigan and Livernois in Southwest Detroit.

What's next for Michael Jackson-Bolanos 

Prosecutors are expected to share what happens next after a mistrial was declared in the case against Michael Jackson-Bolanos, the man accused of killing Samantha Woll.

Jackson-Bolanos will be in court Thursday for a hearing after the mistrial a week ago.

After a trial that lasted weeks, jurors deadlocked on several charges against Michael Jackson-Bolanos, leading to the mistrial.  Prosecutors now have the choice of re-trying the case or dropping the charges that led to the deadlock. 

Jackson-Bolanos was charged with felony murder, first-degree murder, home invasion, and lying to a peace officer in connection with the October 2023 stabbing of Woll.

Last week, a jury convicted Jackson-Bolanos of lying to police and found him not guilty of premeditated murder. However, they could not come to an agreement on the remaining charges - felony murder and home invasion. 

White supremacists rally in Howell

Last weekend, masked demonstrators took to the Livingston County Courthouse lawn in Howell with a message of white supremacy.

"I can sum it up in two words. Their messaging was white power," resident Shannon Harvey said.

Harvey lives near the courthouse and could hear the men

 "I was very surprised to hear the type of language that they were using downtown. It's something that you don't hear here often."

The group of demonstrators were chanting "Heil Hitler." 

The reason these men chose Howell is believed to be because of Robert Miles, a prominent KKK leader who held cross burnings and rallies nearby in the 1960s.

Howell’s mayor said it’s an image the town has worked hard to shake.

"I think it's almost a generational thing that we need to prove who we are every day," Bob Ellis said.

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy files lawsuit against former CFO, family members

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy has filed a civil suit against its former chief financial officer who allegedly stole nearly $40 million from the nonprofit, spending the funds on lavish properties and enriched members of his family.

WIll Smith's elaborate scheme in which he embezzled millions of dollars over a 12-year-old period required him concealing financial records, forging documents, and keeping accountants and the conservancy's board in the dark about where money was moving.

In addition to Smith, the civil suit filed by the conservancy names several other defendants that were involved in the scheme. They include a friend, identified as Darrell Greer, who allegedly purchased one of his rental properties in an effort to transfer assets purchased by Smith.

Also named in the suit is Smith's mom, his sister, and his wife.

There were also three companies named in the filing, two owned by Smith and one by Greer.

Daily Forecast

Today will be dry and comfortable as humidity dips.

Less heat and humidity Thursday

With highs in the 70s, the heat and humidity will both be down on Thursday. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

What else we're watching

  1. Tickets for this year's North Pole Exprss go on sale at noon today.
  2. Thieves smashed out the front windows of Queen Jewelry at 14 Mile and Ryan in Warren around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. When they fled, they left behind jewelry in the parking lot and on the sidewalk in front of the store.
  3. Police in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are investigating an assault on an 80-year-old man that law enforcement described as politically motivated. The victim was putting a Trump sign in his yard when he was run over by an ATV.
  4. It's Detroit Burger Week. To celebrate, numerous eateries in Detroit and beyond are offering $8 burgers.
  5. Zenovia Jafar, of Detroit, was crowned Miss Arab USA 2024.

Biden on dropping out of 2024 race: 'I revere this office, but I love my country more'

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening to talk about his decision to drop out of the 2024 election race.

The address offered the public their first chance to hear directly from Biden his rationale after weeks of insisting he believed himself to be the best candidate to take on former President Donald Trump, whom he has called an existential threat to the nation's democracy. It also gave Biden a chance to try to shape how history views his one and only term in office.

"The defense of democracy is more important than any title," Biden said. "I draw strength, and find joy, in working FOR the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘We the People.’

"Nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy," Biden said. "And that includes personal ambition."

