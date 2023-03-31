Charges possible after street racers crash into driver doing donuts at Pontiac intersection

Dangerous driving led to a violent crash Thursday night that left a St. Clair Shores man in critical condition.

Authorities say the 24-year-old was doing donuts in a stolen Dodge Challenger at the intersection of East South Boulevard and Centerpoint Parkway in Pontiac when he was hit by two drivers who were racing a Ford Focus and a Nissan 350Z around 9:45 p.m.

The Challenger driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He's now in critical condition.

"The driver was saying how sorry he was, and we were just trying to assure him that it's OK. We didn’t think this would happen," said witness Liam Gallagher. "This situation doesn’t happen. There’s never been an accident here before."

Gallagher says he's a member of what he calls the car community. He says many people who also are have seen videos of the violent crash.

"It's very wide across social media that the whole car community knows about this," he said.

As the investigation continues, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said charges could be possible.

"Super dangerous behavior. Obviously that’s why we're so tough on burnouts and other things at the Dream Cruise. This is not play. This is clearly dangerous and potentially deadly," he said. "The street is not the place to test a vehicle’s capability or your skill set. People can die when that happens."

Similar driving behaviors ramp up as the warmer weather arrives, prompting police to up patrols on key stretches of road, such as Woodward Avenue in Oakland County.

