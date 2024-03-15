Charging decision made in transgender woman's killing at Highland Park hotel

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is expected to announce the charging decision in the killing of transgender woman Ashia Davis from 2023 on Friday afternoon.

Davis, 34, was murdered at a Highland Park hotel last June. Witnesses at the hotel say the victim appeared to have been shot. Worthy is scheduled to make her announcement at 1 p.m. today - watch in the live player above.

Michigan State Police released surveillance video showing a man running from the Woodward Hotel located near Six Mile and Woodward, where she was found dead.

It’s a hotel where many in the transgender community sometimes stay.

The murder had a chilling effect throughout the area's LGBTQ+ community, with many pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"When we talk about the LGBTQ community marginalization, trans women of color, specifically, experience the most violence," said Julisa Abad.

Abad is the director of outreach, transgender advocacy and a victim advocate for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.