Charles Pugh to be released from prison Wednesday; will do 2 years of parole

Charles Pugh, the disgraced former Detroit City Council president and FOX 2 anchor, will be released from prison Wednesday.

Pugh, who pleaded guilty to sexual assault, was granted early parole in August. He was convicted in 2016 and has been at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.

At his sentencing in November 2016, Pugh admitted to letting people down. He apologized for taking advantage of and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy, 14 years ago.

Wednesday is the earliest he could be released with the maximum possible sentence he could have served, ending June 22, 2031.

Once out of prison, Pugh will have two years of parole, and must wear a GPS tether for the first six months. He must also register for the sex offender list for the rest of his life and cannot have contact with a minor without permission.