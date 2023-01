article

The new Chazzano Coffee Roasters shop in Berkley is now open.

Before Berkley, Chazzano was in Ferndale for 13 years. The Ferndale location closed last month.

You can find the new shop at 2725 W. 12 Mile Rd. Right now, the hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the hours are expected to be later on Wednesdays.

Chazzano also sells its coffee online. Check out its store here.