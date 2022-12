article

After 13 years, Chazzano Coffee Roasters is closing its Ferndale location, but you'll still be able to get your coffee.

The Berkley location at 2725 W. 12 Mile Rd. is set to open the first week of January. Ferndale closes Friday.

During the move, the online store will be closed until the roaster is moved and functional. You can still place orders until Friday.

