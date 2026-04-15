Cheboygan dam water level update: Overtop threat lowers slightly as flood risk continues

The Brief Flooding concerns continue in Cheboygan with the dam in danger of overtopping. Flooding in the rest of Michigan continues as well, with Gov. Whitmer expanding a state of emergency.



All eyes are on the Cheboygan dam as the water level rose overnight, reaching 6.6 inches from the top.

Dig deeper:

As of 4 p.m. the water has gone down slightly at 6.84 inches below the top.

At the Cheboygan dam, the Michigan DNR and other crews are working around the clock to make sure the water is flowing. The area has been packed with supersacks or large sandbags, while large pumps were going.

The DNR said around noon that the water was fluctuating. It rises and falls, so the levels will change, meaning no need to panic.

Recently water began rising due to excessive rain and snow melt.

On Tuesday Governor activated the State Emergency Operations Center to monitor weather events - then declaring an energy emergency statewide due to a disruption of gasoline supply at the U.S. Energy Cheboygan terminal on the Cheboygan River.

And on Wednesday Whitmer extended it by 32 additional Michigan counties.

Today FOX 2 met 96-year-old Charles Krawczewski who lives across the street from the dam.

He said in the decades he’s lived there, it has been fine.

"I’ve never seen real overflow or anything but close, yes," he said. "And as far as myself, I’ve never had any problems. They've done a lot of repairs."

If the water level rises just a bit more, residents downstream of the dam will be moved into the ‘set’ phase of the state's ‘ready, set, go’ safety plan:

Ready: When water is 12 inches below the top of the dam with levels rising 3 inches a day or more. Plan and/or pack in the event an evacuation becomes necessary.

Set: When water reaches 6 inches below the top of the dam, with water levels rising at a rate of 3 inches per day or levels rising 3 inches per day and predicted to top the dam within 48 hours. Prepare by packing and preparing your family, pets and vehicle for potential departure.

Go: When water levels are 1 inch below the top of the dam with a high probability of topping it, with the potential for failure occurring. Follow evacuation orders; roadblocks may be installed around the perimeters.

Richard Hill is the district supervisor.

"Today, we are actively completing our sandbagging mission," he said. "Over the last couple of days we’ve been applying some structures and sandbags, trying to be prepared in the event that the water continues to rise.

"We had a very busy day yesterday to get those items in place. Today, we’re taking the time to go through and be very diligent, and work on any details that we may have missed. At this point in the incident we don’t want to see any rainfall, but it was pretty much on par with what’s predicted."

There is more rain to come in the next few days — as well as some snow.

Currently, the dam is open, and all six gates have been removed to allow the water to flow.

Pumps and sand bags have been added, with the DNR bringing in larger capacity pumps on Tuesday. Abel said those pumps will be hooked up Wednesday, and even more are expected to arrive. In total, 11 pumps will be running when they are all set up.

While the immediate area around the dam has not flooded, some nearby towns aren’t so lucky.

About 30 minutes away, FOX 2 is at the Indian River in Indian Village where residents are dealing with flooding.

"It's been very overwhelming," said Theresa, a resident of Indian Village. "This has been a family home for 30 years and never have we experienced anything to this magnitude. I had a kayak in the home yesterday trying to retrieve items out.

The water has receded about seven inches from Tuesday, she added.

The Source: Information from the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Michigan DNR, and Michigan's Emergency Management & Homeland Security were used.



