Chesterfield murder suspect in court Monday for arraignment

The suspect involved in a deadly assault at a Chesterfield Township home that left one dead and several others injured is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The Macomb County Prosecutor said the individual will be in district court in New Baltimore at 1:30 p.m. while Chesterfield police will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. at the station. FOX 2 will stream both.

Questions remain after police came upon the scene Friday afternoon, where they found one man dead, one child bound with blunt force trauma, and a woman who suffered multiple stab wounds. The family's 5-year-old daughter is okay.

Police found the suspect in the basement of the home with self-inflicted injuries and appeared to be overdosing. He was revived with narcan before he was taken to the hospital.

The lone victim who died was later confirmed to be WWJ morning news anchor Jim Matthews.

MORE: 'A family man' WWJ anchor killed, his girlfriend & 2 kids injured in Chesterfield attack