Chesterfield Township woman killed in crash, police search for fleeing subject

The Chesterfield Twp Police Department is searching for a subject who fled from a fatal car crash on Friday, Jan. 26.

Officers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m. near Gratiot Avenue and 25 Mile Road. Arriving officers found a massive two-car crash scene, both vehicles with heavy damage and debris across a large area of the road.

Police found a 39-year-old Chesterfield Twp woman deceased in a Kia sedan. Officers made contact with the woman's parents and informed them of the unfortunate death of their daughter, Chesterfield Twp PD says.

The second involved vehicle was a Ford F-250. Witnesses told police that a man was seen running from the truck after the crash.

The Chesterfield Twp Police Detective Bureau and Crash Investigators are investigating the fatal crash and searching for the subject who fled from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Twp Police Det. Kline at 586-949-3573.

