Detroit police to give update after deadly shooting of armed woman

Detroit police are planning an update after an officer-involved shooting turned deadly last night, leaving a woman dead from a gunshot wound. Detroit police are expected to give an update at 11 a.m.

Chief James White said the woman had been in the midst of a mental health crisis when she attacked members of her family, including her child. Officers were called out around 6:20 p.m. after a caller who was believed to be the woman's mother told police she was bleeding from the home.

Police responded with a crisis intervention-trained officer and surrounded the house for about 45 minutes. After multiple interactions with the woman, police eventually ended up "inside the home," White said. "There's a struggle and shots were fired."

The deadly shooting is the second involving DPD and someone experiencing a mental health crisis this year. In October, 20-year-old Porter Burks was killed after police said he charged at them with a knife.

DPD: Armed woman fatally shot by Detroit police after assaulting family during mental health crisis

White called the incident a "troubling case and a tragic end" after convening with media Thursday night. He reiterated the information was preliminary, but chose to release it for transparency.