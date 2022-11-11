Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police to give update after deadly shooting of armed woman

By
Published 
Detroit Police Department
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are planning an update after an officer-involved shooting turned deadly last night, leaving a woman dead from a gunshot wound. Detroit police are expected to give an update at 11 a.m.

Chief James White said the woman had been in the midst of a mental health crisis when she attacked members of her family, including her child. Officers were called out around 6:20 p.m. after a caller who was believed to be the woman's mother told police she was bleeding from the home. 

Police responded with a crisis intervention-trained officer and surrounded the house for about 45 minutes. After multiple interactions with the woman, police eventually ended up "inside the home," White said. "There's a struggle and shots were fired."

The deadly shooting is the second involving DPD and someone experiencing a mental health crisis this year. In October, 20-year-old Porter Burks was killed after police said he charged at them with a knife.

DPD: Armed woman fatally shot by Detroit police after assaulting family during mental health crisis

White called the incident a "troubling case and a tragic end" after convening with media Thursday night. He reiterated the information was preliminary, but chose to release it for transparency.

Armed female shot, killed by Detroit police during struggle

Detroit police fatally shot a female Thursday night on the city's west side. Police said it appears she was assaulting her mother with a knife before a struggle with officers.