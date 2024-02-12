Chiefs win Super Bowl • Demolition begins on former Detroit YMCA • Higher state tax returns coming for some

An overtime touchdown gave the Kansas City Chiefs their second straight Super Bowl win.

After a close score for the whole game, Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime, becoming the NFL's ninth repeat Super Bowl champs. The Chiefs won 25-22.

The Chiefs (15-6) trailed 22-19 after Jake Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime, but Mahomes rallied the Chiefs, completing another impressive comeback in a rematch of the Super Bowl four years ago.

Mahomes ran 8 yards on fourth-and-1 to keep the Chiefs' chances alive and then scrambled 19 yards to set up the winning score, which came 14:57 into the extra period — just before what would have been the second OT.

"With all the adversity we’ve been through this season to come through tonight. ... I’m proud of the guys," said Mahomes, who earned his third Super Bowl MVP award. "This is awesome. Legendary."

Demolition begins on former Hannan Memorial YMCA

Crews will begin dismantling an old YMCA in Detroit on Monday. It will take several weeks to complete.

The decision to demolish the former Hannan Memorial YMCA comes as a response to the severe dilapidation of the building, with much of the roof compromised, falling brick, and loose debris posing safety hazards to the community.

"The Hannan Memorial YMCA has been a part of Detroit's history for nearly a century, and we understand the emotional connection that residents have with this landmark," said LaJuan Counts, director of the Detroit Construction & Demolition Department. "However, the current state of the building demands decisive action to ensure the safety of our community."

(Photo: City of Detroit)

Higher state tax returns coming for some

This year, an expanded Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) means families that qualify will get a larger refund on their 2023 taxes - about $550 for the average family.

The ETIC was expanded in a few different ways to help Michigan families. According to the state, about 700,000 families are expected to benefit.

The EITC is a tax benefit that's made available to qualifying working individuals and families who make under a certain income level.

There are two tax benefits available to those who qualify: one through the federal government and one through the state government. The Michigan EITC's expansion raises it from 6% to 30% of the federal EITC.

Pride flag thefts unite neighborhood

A neighborhood said communication is stronger after vandals started targeting Pride flags in their neighborhood.

The most recent vandalism on Crane Road happened Friday night. One of the men was caught on camera ripping down a rainbow flag and stealing a Black Lives Matter sign.

"The first time our pride flag was ripped down, taken. The pole was destroyed and taken," Kristy Short said. "This second time around our flag and our Black Lives Matter sign were taken."

The two vandals have stolen several Pride flags in the past several weeks.

There are some silver linings, though. An LGBTQ+ organization benefited from the thefts, and Short said the neighbors are communicating more.

"I bought these in bulk and a donation was made to the organization that supports this group. So every time they steal one, a donation is made to the Pride organization," Liz Urmy said.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week.

Israeli military says it has rescued 2 hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said it rescued two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip early Monday, marking a small but symbolically significant success in its quest to bring home over 100 captives believed to be held by the Hamas militant group.

The two men were rescued from a residential building in the southern border town of Rafah in a raid that also killed at least seven people, according to Palestinian officials. Witnesses reported at least 17 airstrikes, flares and Apache helicopter fire.

The army identified the two rescued hostages as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, and said both were in good medical condition. It said both men were kidnapped by Hamas militants from Kibbutz Nir Yizhak in the Oct. 7 cross-border attack that started the Israel-Hamas war, now in its fifth month. They are just the second and third hostages to be rescued safely.

Read more here.