Detroit Police say 11-year-old killed in drive-by was roller skating with other kids

Detroit Police are searching for details Monday after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by on Sunday night on the city's east side.

Details about the shooting are scarce. However, police said someone fired shots from a car on Beaconsfield near Courville around 7:35 p.m., hitting the young boy.

The 11-year-old victim was playing outside with other kids when the gunshots were fired. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition but later died, Michigan State Police said on Monday.

During an update on Monday, Detroit Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said the child was roller skating outside with other kids when the shots were fired. The 11-year-old was the only one hit.

"The parents were able to transport the 11-year-old to a local hospital once at the local hospital. Doctors did everything they could to try to save the young man, and he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," Williams said. "It was a very tragic incident. We basically had someone drive by and fire shots. We don't know what the motive was in this."

Williams said police are still searching for details, surveillance video, and a description of the car.

"This is one of those instances where we need everyone in a community, everyone in our community, to help us to bring these individuals to justice," he said.

Williams reiterated there is no known relationship between the child and whoever shot at them.

"I can't say if if it was deliberate or not deliberate (to shoot the child). But at this point, we have a young man dead…because of this action," Williams said.

He's urging anyone who knows something to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.