Child drowns at Kensington, girls critically hurt in Belle Isle hit-and-run, Detroit schools dismissing early

An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl drowned at Kensington Metropark on Memorial Day.

Police responded to Martindale Beach in Kensington Metropark about a child who was missing around 5:30 p.m. Monday. When police couldn't find the girl on land, they began checking Kent Lake.

Beach goers linked arms and formed a human chain in the water as they helped search for the girl.

"On the speaker they kept announcing how one kid after another went missing and everyone had been found except a 6-year-old girl. They were walking in walls through the water," said Dominick Rambo, who was at the beach. "The whole beach came together. We all came together as one looking for her."

Police found the girl in the water, and she was transported to the hospital, where she died.

Witnesses said she was missing for about an hour., but it isn't clear how long the girl was underwater before she was found.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is now leading an investigation.

Girls in critical condition after Belle Isle hit-and-run

Two girls are in critical condition after a driver hit them at Belle Isle.

Police said the girls, who are 12 and 14, were at the beach during a busy Memorial Day when a man driving on Riverbank Drive went off the road and hit them.

He fled the scene, but investigators were able to find the man and his vehicle on Detroit's west side.

Police are interviewing the 23-year-old Ypsilanti man, and the case will be passed on to the prosector's office.

DPSCD dismissing early Tuesday due to heat

Students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District will be released early Tuesday.

The district made the decision on Monday night to end school three hours early due to the weather forecast. Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees.

According to the district, all schools will dismiss three hours before the time they normally release. All indoor after school activities are canceled.

Buses will be provided as usual.

Scammers begging for money assault man at northern Michigan gas station

Police are looking for scammers who they say assaulted a man at a northern Michigan gas station.

A family was at a Petoskey gas station asking for money to buy gas and food for their children. They were offering fake jewelry in exchange for money, police said.

A victim gave the family money then later saw they did not buy gas or food. He followed them to another gas station and confronted them when he saw them asking another person for money.

Police said the scammers assaulted the man and fled in a red 2021 Chevrolet Suburban rental vehicle with Illinois registration FP 94 576.

If you see the suspects, you are asked to call 911 or police at 989-732-2778.

What else we're watching

Live on FOX 2

Daily forecast

It's going to be even hotter Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach 90 before dropping for the rest of the week.

Uvalde school shooting victims remembered

It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.

Advertisement

The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home on Monday in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death last week before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at the town's other funeral home.