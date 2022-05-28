Child grazed by bullet when man shoots at dog trying to bite them in Detroit

A child was grazed by a bullet when a neighbor shot at a dog Saturday in Detroit.

Police said the neighbor saw the dog try to bite the child in the 19600 block of Revere just after 7:20 p.m., so he shot at the animal.

The child who suffered a graze wound was taken to a hospital, where they are listed as stable. Police did not provide an age of the child.

No one claimed the dog, so it was taken to animal control, and the man who shot at the dog was arrested.