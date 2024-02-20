Child shot in Detroit • Michigan Central Station opening date revealed • Man attacked at Redford gas station

A child was on a couch when suspects started firing into a Detroit home early Tuesday, hitting her in the head.

The 11-year-old girl is now in critical condition.

Police said the home in the 6000 block of Pennsylvania near Gratiot and I-94 was full of as many as 20 people when two suspects approached the house around 4 a.m. and started firing.

"All they heard was a bunch of shots coming from outside," Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald said. "This story doesn't make a whole lot of sense."

Police say this isn't the first time this has happened at this home. Fitzgerald said someone opened fire into the house in December 2023. No one was hit during that shooting.

Michigan Central reopening date announced

The wait is almost over - Ford is preparing to unveil Michigan Central Station in a few months.

Ford Motor Co. has spent the past several years renovating the train station after buying the building when it was in a state of disrepair in 2018.

Since then, the building has undergone extensive improvements.

Ford will share a look inside the historic train depot when it reopens on June 6.

The company worked closely with the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service throughout the project to make sure that the building retained its history while being revamped.

The process included restoring original pieces when possible and replacing parts that weren't salvageable.

Though it will no longer serve as a train station, Ford has previously said the building will house its autonomous vehicle teams, while the main area will be open to the public.

Man beaten at Redford gas station

A brutal beating Saturday night at a Redford Township gas station happened in front of the victim's daughter.

"It just felt like 200 feet kicking me," said Jack, who wants to remain anonymous in fear for his family's safety.

The victim sustained two black eyes and a broken nose.

"If I didn’t black out, it felt like I was right there. One of them had brass knuckles – the taller one," he said. "One of them said 'get the gun' and the taller one said, ‘leave it, don’t do it.’ Thank God."

Jack had just picked up his 19-year-old daughter from her boyfriend's house before stopping for gas on Plymouth Road. As he went inside, he got the sense that he had walked in on an attempted robbery.

"It was kind of rowdy in there. There was people in there so I kind of got nervous. I knew I had my wallet on me, so I tucked it down," Jack said. "Then they bought a black ski mask, and they put it on, and that’s when I knew something was going to happen."

That's when he was attacked.

Propane causes Ann Arbor home explosion

Propane use inside a house caused an explosion Monday morning in Ann Arbor.

The blast leveled the home on S. 7th and sent debris flying in all directions.

"I got a cup of coffee, went down to the basement to work on my stamp collection and heard the explosion," said Fred Hutchinson, who lives across the street. "The house literally shook, the windows rattled."

The gas had been shut off to the house, so the homeowner was using propane to heat his home.

"Unfortunately, this probably could have been prevented," said Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. "People should not use propane inside a residence for this exact reason."

The homeowner was able to make it out with only minor injuries.

"The house directly to the south has some burn damage to it and the windows got blown out. Outside of that, no other properties were impacted," Kennedy said.

Woman shot outside Troy steak house

A victim was walking to her car with a friend and a baby when someone shot her several times outside Ruth's Chris Steak House on Monday night.

Sources said the shots were fired from a white Dodge Durango outside the restaurant on Big Beaver in Troy. Hazel Park police chased the suspect's vehicle into Detroit but lost it.

The victim was struck several times in the legs. She is listed as stable at a hospital.

Troy police said the shooting did not appear to be random, and there is not a threat to the public.

The temperatures are rising.

'America's Most Wanted' suspect caught in Florida

A man featured on FOX's America's Most Wanted has been captured after stepping foot inside Polk County, Sheriff Grady Judd announced Monday.

Davie Albarran, who had a warrant for his arrest in Osceola County for sexual battery on a child under 12 and lewd conduct with a child under 12, was taken into custody in Lakeland on Sunday night, Judd said. The 51-year-old was featured in 2022 on the revived FOX show.

Albarran's daughter created a social media post with claims of what her father allegedly did to her back in December 2022.

"Please share and paint the city with his face. My father Davie Albarran is a pedo, he's on the run and the cops are looking for him," she said.

Read more here.