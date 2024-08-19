Child wounded in drive-by shooting • Trial begins for suspects in Northland Mall death • DNC kicks off

A child suffered a bullet wound to the head while sleeping inside a Detroit home Monday morning.

Police said the 7-year-old victim was asleep in the front room of a home on Fairmount near Shakesphere when multiple shots were fired into the house. The boy is currently listed as stable, but still has a bullet lodged in his head and may require surgery.

Detroit Police Chief James White said 11 people were inside the home at the time, including eight children.

"Extremely cowardice act to shoot into a home with that many children inside," he said.

White said the shooting appeared to be the result of a conflict between one of the adults and another person. Investigators are also looking into whether there is a gang connection.

Featured article

Trial begins for suspects in Northland Mall death

Four security guards charged in connection with the 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran at Northland Mall will stand trial this week.

Lucius Hamilton, John Seiberling, Gaven King, and Aaron Maree were each charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the incident.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Cochran, 25, of Ferndale, allegedly told the owner of a jewelry store at Northland Mall that "he wanted to kill someone" on Jan. 28, 2014.

Two security guards responded to the store after the owner called for security assistance. When Cochran approached the guards with clenched fists, one guard maced him and both attempted to restrain him to the ground. Three additional security guards responded and took part in the restraint in order to handcuff Cochran, authorities said.

Video showed that Cochran remained face down with his arms under his body while the five security guards restrained him. Witnesses at the mall, and subsequent interviews with the guards involved, reported hearing Cochran say he couldn’t breathe while he was on the ground.

Once handcuffed, the guards noticed Cochran was unresponsive and contacted EMS.

Then-Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper declined to press charges after the death, saying that there was no criminal intent, but the case was later reopened when it was referred to Nessel's office, and charges were issues.

Jury selection begins Monday.

Featured article

Update in Dee Warner disappearance

More than three years after Dee Warner disappeared, human remains have been found on her husband's Lenawee County property.

Dee's husband, Dale Warner, has been a person of interest since she was first reported missing in April 2021.

Dale was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence last year, while the 52-year-old woman was still missing. Since her disappearance, police had searched the Warner property with no luck on numerous occasions. Despite using K-9s and sonar, no body was found.

On Sunday morning, Michigan State police said that they found human remains on Dale's property. They haven't confirmed that the remains are Dee, but her family believes them to be hers.

"Detective work and some information from the family. They were able to put the pieces of the puzzle together," said Dee's brother Greg.

Featured article

DNC kicks off in Chicago

As the election nears, Democrats will be in Chicago this week for the Democratic National Convention.

The theme for Monday will be "For the People." The opening night will highlight the Harris-Walz commitment to prioritizing the needs of American citizens over personal interests. The convention will also celebrate President Biden’s achievements alongside Harris’s advocacy for everyday Americans.

Vice President and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and Minn. Gov. Tim Walz will take the stage this week, along with other prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Michelle Obama.

The convention begins Monday and runs through Thursday, with televised speeches and floor activity happening each night in prime time. A complete schedule of speakers has not been released.

Featured article

Gas prices dip 12 cents

Michigan gas price averages continue to fall.

According to AAA, drivers are paying an average of $3.46 per gallon, down 12 cents from a week ago. This price is 6 cents less than this time last month and 42 cents less than this time last year.

"For the third week in a row, Michigan motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Tepid gasoline demand and stable oil costs may cause gas prices to slide further."

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The week starts with a fall feel before summer temps return.

What else we're watching

Chicken nuggets recalled due to risk of foreign object contamination

Perdue Foods LLC is recalling more than 165,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and chicken tenders due to concerns the products are contaminated by a foreign object, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a release Friday.

The frozen products "may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal," said the USDA.

The recall extends to the 22-ounce packages of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, 29-ounce packages of Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders and 22-ounce BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets, said the USDA.

The recalled products all have "Best If Used By" dates of March 25, 2025, said the USDA. They were all produced on the same day, in March 2024.