EPA to begin clean-up at Clinton Township building explosion, public urged to avoid site

The site of the fatal Clinton Township explosion has remained untouched since it happened back in March. Now, five months later, it is about to get cleaned up.

"I should start with the (Environmental Protection Agency). they have been fabulous to work with," said Bob Cannon, township supervisor. "They’re behind the scenes.

"They don’t want to be in anybody’s face, but they have been so good to the community. they have done so much to help us clean up."

The building exploded in early March killing 19-year-old Turner Salter, who suffered injuries due to the explosion. He was hit in the head by a piece of shrapnel.

Now the clean-up is about to begin.

Cannon says the EPA has given them a timeline of about 100 days, Cannon says - which he believes is reasonable.

"They are going to start cleaning up next week, and it’ll probably take some time," he said.

He says the EPA will be on-site beginning Monday.

"Now it’s just a matter of, is there more you want to investigate in areas that you couldn’t get to before," Cannon said. "Because now they’re going to have equipment out there that can move debris aside."

Since the explosion happened at the site of the Goo Smoke Shop, along 15 Mile and Groesbeck Highway, it has remained untouched.

Officials say it exploded due to thousands of nitrous oxide and butane cans.

"It’s undetermined how much it’s going to cost," he said. "I can tell you right now I know for a fact it’s going to be in the millions."

In the meantime, 31-year-old Noor Kestou was charged with involuntary manslaughter in April. Kestou, of Commerce Township, had to be extradited back to Michigan after local police were notified he had purchased a one-way ticket to Hong Kong. He was at JFK International Airport in New York City when his passport was flagged.

Cannon hopes that ultimately justice is served.

"Our prosecuting attorney has agreed that’s it is time for them to clean up," he said. "He’s got the evidence that he needs to proceed with whatever happens in court."

On Monday the EPA will be there investigating and Cannon is asking the public to stay away from the property as it could be dangerous.



