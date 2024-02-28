Chilly overnight as cold temps return, but it warms up by week's end
FOX 2 (WJBK) - We're going back to winter for the next 36 hours as colder air has returned to Southeast Michigan.
Temperatures will moderate over the weekend with daytime highs in the low- to mid-60s for Sunday and Monday.
For the rest of Wednesday evening and overnight it will be blustery and colder with evening flurries and a low of 19.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool with a high of 38.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, a bit milder, and a high of 48.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, mild with a high of 56.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and nice with a high of 62.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of late-day showers and a high of 66.
Stay warm,
-Luterman