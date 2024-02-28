Chilly overnight as cold temps return, but it warms up by week's end

We're going back to winter for the next 36 hours as colder air has returned to Southeast Michigan.

Temperatures will moderate over the weekend with daytime highs in the low- to mid-60s for Sunday and Monday.

For the rest of Wednesday evening and overnight it will be blustery and colder with evening flurries and a low of 19.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool with a high of 38.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a bit milder, and a high of 48.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, mild with a high of 56.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and nice with a high of 62.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of late-day showers and a high of 66.

Stay warm,

-Luterman



