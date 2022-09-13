Chrysler 300C unveiled at Detroit Auto Show; only 2,000 cars to be produced in US

The 2023 Chrysler 300C was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show.

Only 2,000 of the cars will be produced in the United States. After 2023, the 300 will no longer be made.

The 300C, which has an MSRP of $55,00, includes a 6.4L 392-cu.-in. HEMI engine with 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque; red four-piston Brembo brakes; a 3.09 limited-slip differential; active damping suspension; active exhaust system, and black rounded exhaust tips.

"We’re celebrating the Chrysler 300, and its iconic legacy in the automotive world," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer. "The Chrysler 300 changed the automotive world in so many ways, and we will carry that spirit of ingenuity forward as we transform Chrysler with a fully electrified future and breakthrough customer experiences."