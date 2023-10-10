Spooky Spirits at the zoo, ghost hunt, and more ways to celebrate an October Friday the 13th in Metro Detroit
Superstitious?
An October Friday the 13th is approaching and there are plenty of spooky, Halloween-themed events where you can celebrate.
Can't find an event that interests you? You can always go get a discounted tattoo, as many tattoo shops are offering specials for Friday the 13th.
Spooky Spirits
- 6-10 p.m.
- Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak
Enjoy an adult-only night at the zoo featuring drinks, a haunted trail, games, live music, and more.
After Dark at Mi-Sci
- 6-11 p.m.
- Michigan Science Center in Detroit
Explore the museum when it closes for the night. The exhibits will be open, along with a Stranger Things Laser Show, alchemically inspired elixirs, the Reptarium reptile zoo, music, and more themed fun during this 21+ event.
Friday the 13th Black Cat Night
- The Black Salt in Hamtramck
- 5 p.m. until 2 a.m.
Enjoy the Witching Hour cocktail while celebrating black cats. Cover is $5, and if you dress in black, you'll get a free pair of cat ears.
Straight Farmhouse Ghost Hunt
- 8 p.m.
- The Straight Farmhouse in Garden City
Explore this old farmhouse with paranormal investigators Grimstone Inc.
A $50 ticket includes the ghost hunt and snacks.
Claudio Simonetti's Goblin
- 6 p.m.
- Redford Theatre
Claudio Simonetti's Goblin will perform a live score to s screening of Dario Argento's "Demons."
Friday the 13th in Hell
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hell
This one is outside the Metro Detroit area, but deserves a mention since in Hell it's Halloween all year long. Enjoy live entertainment from noon to 4 p.m. and the chance to win prizes all day.