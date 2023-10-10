Spooky Spirits at the zoo, ghost hunt, and more ways to celebrate an October Friday the 13th in Metro Detroit

article

Superstitious?

An October Friday the 13th is approaching and there are plenty of spooky, Halloween-themed events where you can celebrate.

Can't find an event that interests you? You can always go get a discounted tattoo, as many tattoo shops are offering specials for Friday the 13th.

Spooky Spirits

6-10 p.m.

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Enjoy an adult-only night at the zoo featuring drinks, a haunted trail, games, live music, and more.

Get tickets here

After Dark at Mi-Sci

6-11 p.m.

Michigan Science Center in Detroit

Explore the museum when it closes for the night. The exhibits will be open, along with a Stranger Things Laser Show, alchemically inspired elixirs, the Reptarium reptile zoo, music, and more themed fun during this 21+ event.

Get tickets here.

Friday the 13th Black Cat Night

The Black Salt in Hamtramck

5 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Enjoy the Witching Hour cocktail while celebrating black cats. Cover is $5, and if you dress in black, you'll get a free pair of cat ears.

Straight Farmhouse Ghost Hunt

8 p.m.

The Straight Farmhouse in Garden City

Explore this old farmhouse with paranormal investigators Grimstone Inc.

A $50 ticket includes the ghost hunt and snacks.

Get tickets here.

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin

6 p.m.

Redford Theatre

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin will perform a live score to s screening of Dario Argento's "Demons."

Get tickets here.

Friday the 13th in Hell

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hell

This one is outside the Metro Detroit area, but deserves a mention since in Hell it's Halloween all year long. Enjoy live entertainment from noon to 4 p.m. and the chance to win prizes all day.

