Spooky Spirits at the zoo, ghost hunt, and more ways to celebrate an October Friday the 13th in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
ILLUSTRATION TWO BLACK CATS FIGHTING ON FENCE UNDER MOON (Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images)

Superstitious?

An October Friday the 13th is approaching and there are plenty of spooky, Halloween-themed events where you can celebrate.

Can't find an event that interests you? You can always go get a discounted tattoo, as many tattoo shops are offering specials for Friday the 13th. 

Spooky Spirits

  • 6-10 p.m.
  • Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Enjoy an adult-only night at the zoo featuring drinks, a haunted trail, games, live music, and more.

Get tickets here

After Dark at Mi-Sci

  • 6-11 p.m.
  • Michigan Science Center in Detroit

Explore the museum when it closes for the night. The exhibits will be open, along with a Stranger Things Laser Show, alchemically inspired elixirs, the Reptarium reptile zoo, music, and more themed fun during this 21+ event.

Get tickets here.

Friday the 13th Black Cat Night

  • The Black Salt in Hamtramck
  • 5 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Enjoy the Witching Hour cocktail while celebrating black cats. Cover is $5, and if you dress in black, you'll get a free pair of cat ears. 

Straight Farmhouse Ghost Hunt

  • 8 p.m.
  • The Straight Farmhouse in Garden City

Explore this old farmhouse with paranormal investigators Grimstone Inc. 

A $50 ticket includes the ghost hunt and snacks.

Get tickets here.

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin 

  • 6 p.m.
  • Redford Theatre

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin will perform a live score to s screening of Dario Argento's "Demons."

Get tickets here.

Friday the 13th in Hell

  • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hell

This one is outside the Metro Detroit area, but deserves a mention since in Hell it's Halloween all year long. Enjoy live entertainment from noon to 4 p.m. and the chance to win prizes all day.

