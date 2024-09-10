Cider mill Guide: Where to get fresh cider and donuts in Southeast Michigan
article
(FOX 2) - Cider mill season is in full swing!
Looking for a place to enjoy cider and donuts? Find sweet treats and fall fun at these Southeast Michigan cider mills:
- Alber Orchard & Cider Mill, Manchester
- Apple Charlies, New Boston
- Big Red Orchard, Washington Township
- Blake’s Orchard, Armada
- Blake's Lyon Township
- Dexter Cider Mill, Dexter
- Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill, Holly
- Forever Acres Farm, Britton
- Franklin Cider Mill, Bloomfield Hills
- Goodison Cider Mill, Rochester
- Hy’s Cider Mill, Bruce Township
- Long Family Orchard, Farm & Cider Mill. Commerce Township
- Obstbaum Orchards & Cider Mill, Northville
- Pankiewicz Cider Mill & Farm Market, Casco
- Parmenters Cider Mill, Northville
- Parshallville Cider Mill, Fenton
- Plymouth Orchards and Cider Mill, Plymouth
- Rochester Cider Mill, Rochester
- Schell Family Farm, Pinckney
- Spicer Orchards, Fenton
- Stony Creek Orchard & Cider, Bruce Township
- Three Cedars Farm, Northville
- Verellen Orchards & Cider, Washington
- Wasem Fruit Farm, Milan
- Westview Orchards, Washington
- Wiards Orchards County Fair & Store, Ypsilanti
- Yates Cider Mill, Rochester Hills