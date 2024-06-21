Clinton Twp man charged with 'flashing badge' as fire department impersonator

article

A 47-year-old Clinton Township man was arraigned in connection with impersonating fire personnel on two different occasions.

Investigators say Jason Edward Barnes came to the scene of a homicide with a badge and introduced himself as a Fire Captain where he tried to gain entry into the home where a death investigation was being conducted on May 5, 2024.

In a second alleged instance, Barnes came to a fire investigation in firefighter gear with a badge and spoke with officers at the scene,on May 28.

Barnes has been charged with Impersonating firefighter/emergency medical service personnel, a two-year felony, and unlawful use of fire emblems/logos, a 93-day misdemeanor for the Sunday, May 25, 2024 incident.

Barnes has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a five-year felony, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, a five-year felony, and impersonating firefighter/emergency medical service personnel, a two-year felony for the Tuesday, May 28, 2024 incident.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says he is also being charged as a habitual fourth offender. The investigation into Barnes is ongoing and more charges may be possible.

Jason Edward Barnes was arraigned in 41B Clinton Township District Court where Magistrate Zemke set bond at $250,000 cash/surety only. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 2.

"We take the act of impersonating emergency personnel very seriously, as it undermines the trust and safety of our community. These actions not only disrupt investigations, but could contaminate crime scenes and pose a risk to public safety," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

