Clinton Twp man accused of keeping dead girlfriend in basement for 7 months, cutting off her skin due in court

article

A Clinton Township man who was charged last August with murdering his girlfriend, mutilating her remains, and then living with her body for at least seven months will appear in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Matthew Lewinski will appear in Macomb County court. Lewinski was charged with multiple crimes on August 4, 2021, including murder and mutilation of a body after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend and kept her corpse in the condo they had shared.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., FOX 2 plans to stream it live on this page when it starts.

In a preliminary hearing, the prosecution presents evidence to show probable cause that a crime was committed AND that there is enough evidence that the suspect in the case is the person who committed the crime. During that hearing, a judge will then decide whether to agree with the prosecution and send the case to trial.

According to the prosecutor's office, Lewinski killed his live-in girlfriend, Jerri Winters, in December 2020 and kept her remains in the basement until his sister discovered her body in late July.

Since his arrest in July, Lewinski underwent multiple mental health evaluations, and it was determined he was competent to stand trial.

WARNING: Details below are gruesome and may not be suitable for all readers.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Lewinski and Winters got into an argument in the living room of the Crosswinds Condos in Clinton Township. The prosecutor said Lewinski admitted to strangling her and then dragging her body into the basement of the condo.

While her remains were kept in the basement, the prosecutor said Lewinski removed large portions of skin from her back. The prosecutor did not explain why this action was taken.

Throughout the winter and spring of 2021, Lewinski lived with the remains in the basement, the prosecutor said. But on July 28, Lewinski's sister discovered Winters' body. She called 911 and Lewinski was arrested.

Lewinski was charged with first-degree murder, mutilation of a body, and concealing the death of a person. He's been held without bond.

Advertisement

Woman in custody after man stabbed to death at Clinton Township apartment