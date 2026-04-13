CMU investigating social media threats as some say university failed to notify staff

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The Brief Central Michigan University says they are investigating concerning comments made under CMU social media posts. Meanwhile, a FOX 2 viewer accused the university of handling the situation poorly. CMU Police are asking people with information to call the non-emergency number at (989) 774-3081.



Central Michigan University officials say they are investigating comments made under university social media posts. However, some are saying the school failed to notify students and faculty.

What they're saying:

CMU said law enforcement in Mount Pleasant has been conducting an investigation and has taken measures to increase campus safety. This comes after police, the Division of University Engagement and Student Affairs and University Marketing and Communications have been tracking concerning comments made by someone on CMU social media accounts.

Campus officials say at this time, there is no indication that an imminent threat exists.

The other side:

Meanwhile, a FOX 2 viewer accused the university of handling the situation poorly as many students and professors were allegedly not made aware of the threatening posts.

They added that students had to advocate for themselves and tell their instructors about the situation. Also, the university has allegedly been unresponsive when parents try to call or email school officials about these situations, according to the viewer.

What you can do:

CMU Police are asking people with information to call the non-emergency number at (989) 774-3081.

The university wrote in a social media post:

"We understand the concern many may have experienced reading the comments on social media and want to reassure the university community that the proper steps have been taken to ensure the safety of our campus.

"CMU uses the Central Alert system to provide information by phone, email and text message when there are credible threats to the life, health and safety."

CMU says they encourage people to visit their Central Alert registration page to verify their subscription information.

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