Co-owner of longtime Eastpointe restaurant investigated for murder of wife

One of the owners of popular Eastpointe restaurant VIlla is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge.

Police responded to a shots-fired report at the Clinton Township home of Joseph Palleschi, one of the restaurant's third generation of family owners. Palleschi's wife, Karen, was the victim of a single gunshot and was found dead at the scene.

Joseph Palleschi surrendered to officers at the home. Investigators on-scene believe alcohol was a factor.

Neighbors of the Palleschi's that we talked to, declined the offer to talk on-camera, but expressed their shock and disbelief at Saturday's events. They described the Palleschis as "friendly" and "good people."

Palleschi Is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail, behind me. When he was brought in over the weekend, he was originally denied bond. His arraignment will not be until Tuesday because of the Martin Luther King holiday.

When he is arraigned on Tuesday, it will be an open murder charge, and after that there will be a redetermination to see if he's allowed bond.

Villa has been a fixture in Eastpointe for nearly 65 years, all of it in the hands of the Palleschi family.