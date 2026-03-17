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WATCH: Coast Guard rescues snowmobiler stuck on ice near Mackinac Island

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 17, 2026 1:15pm EDT
Around Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit
USCG Great Lakes crew rescues snowmobiler stranded on ice near Mackinac Island

USCG Great Lakes crew rescues snowmobiler stranded on ice near Mackinac Island

The U.S. Coast Guard's Cutter Mackinaw was used to rescue a snowmobiler stranded on ice near Lake Michigan on Sunday.

(FOX 2) - A snowmobiler trapped on ice in northern Michigan is safe after the United States Coast Guard's Cutter Mackinaw was used to rescue them Sunday.

Video captured by the USCG Great Lakes showed the cutter being used to rescue both the snowmobile operator and recover the snowmobile from a piece of ice near Mackinac Island.

RELATED: 2-3+ feet of snow recorded in some areas of northern Michigan

The Coast Guard said the operator was "brought aboard, received medical care, and is in stable condition."

The Source: Information from the USCG Great Lakes via Storyful was used.

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