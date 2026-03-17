WATCH: Coast Guard rescues snowmobiler stuck on ice near Mackinac Island
(FOX 2) - A snowmobiler trapped on ice in northern Michigan is safe after the United States Coast Guard's Cutter Mackinaw was used to rescue them Sunday.
Video captured by the USCG Great Lakes showed the cutter being used to rescue both the snowmobile operator and recover the snowmobile from a piece of ice near Mackinac Island.
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The Coast Guard said the operator was "brought aboard, received medical care, and is in stable condition."
The Source: Information from the USCG Great Lakes via Storyful was used.