Cocaine, oxycodone and guns seized in Downriver drug bust
FOX 2 - A large Downriver drug bust seized an estimated $50,000 of street drugs in Southgate and Wyandotte Wednesday.
The backstory:
The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team seized 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, an amount of oxycodone pills, and two handguns using search warrants in locations in both communities.
The suspect was arrested and is awaiting charges pending a review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He has not been identified, pending official charges.
MNET was assisted by Michigan State Police, Wyandotte police, Border Patrol, and Downriver SWAT.
The Source: Information for this report came from Michigan State Police's Second District.