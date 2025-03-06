Cocaine, oxycodone and guns seized in Downriver drug bust

article

The Brief A Downriver drug bust included a street value of drugs seized worth about $50,000. The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team seized drugs and guns from searches at Wayndotte and Southgate residences. One arrest has been made with charges pending as the Wayne County prosecutor reviews the case.



A large Downriver drug bust seized an estimated $50,000 of street drugs in Southgate and Wyandotte Wednesday.

The backstory:

The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team seized 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, an amount of oxycodone pills, and two handguns using search warrants in locations in both communities.

The suspect was arrested and is awaiting charges pending a review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He has not been identified, pending official charges.

MNET was assisted by Michigan State Police, Wyandotte police, Border Patrol, and Downriver SWAT.