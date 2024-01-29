Expand / Collapse search

Coffee shop opening in Ypsilanti's Cultivate Coffee & Tap House space

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Small Business
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo: Cultivate) 

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two years after Ypsilanti's Cultivate Coffee & Tap House's sudden closure, a new coffee shop is planning to open in the space.

Vertex Coffee Roasters, a cafe in Ann Arbor, revealed Friday that a new location is opening soon at 307 N. River in Ypsilanti, the Depot Town spot formerly occupied by Cultivate.

In a letter posted to its website in January 2022, Cultivate said it was closing indefinitely. 

Related

Ypsilanti's Cultivate Coffee &amp; Tap House closing indefinitely due to Covid
article

Ypsilanti's Cultivate Coffee &amp; Tap House closing indefinitely due to Covid

Ypsilanti's Cultivate Coffee & Tap House is closing indefinitely this weekend. It cites the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of space to gather.

The business' owner cited not having space to gather due to the Covid pandemic and alleged that the city had yet to approve a tent for that winter. Cultivate previously set up a heated tent in its beer garden for the cold months. At the time, FOX 2 reached out to the city for a statement but did not get a response.

Vertex's first location opened in 2019 at 1335 S. University Ave. in Ann Arbor. The cafe serves both coffee and pastries with a zero-waste goal.

Watch FOX 2 News Live