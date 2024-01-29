Coffee shop opening in Ypsilanti's Cultivate Coffee & Tap House space

article

Two years after Ypsilanti's Cultivate Coffee & Tap House's sudden closure, a new coffee shop is planning to open in the space.

Vertex Coffee Roasters, a cafe in Ann Arbor, revealed Friday that a new location is opening soon at 307 N. River in Ypsilanti, the Depot Town spot formerly occupied by Cultivate.

In a letter posted to its website in January 2022, Cultivate said it was closing indefinitely.

The business' owner cited not having space to gather due to the Covid pandemic and alleged that the city had yet to approve a tent for that winter. Cultivate previously set up a heated tent in its beer garden for the cold months. At the time, FOX 2 reached out to the city for a statement but did not get a response.

Vertex's first location opened in 2019 at 1335 S. University Ave. in Ann Arbor. The cafe serves both coffee and pastries with a zero-waste goal.