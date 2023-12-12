'Consumed in flames': Clinton Township house fire kills man

A neighbor said she ran outside to help when she saw a house on fire near her home in Clinton Township early Tuesday, but the house was already consumed by flames.

"I heard a big boom, I thought it could have been a car accident since we're so close to Gratiot," neighbor Chanel Monette said. "When I looked out my window, I saw a bunch of flames and I knew it was my neighbor."

The house on Vermander Avenue near Gratiot and 15 Mile caught fire just after midnight, killing a man.

"I rushed out the house and just ran down there, but the house was already consumed in flames," Monette said.

She said the flames were so intense that she couldn't see through them.

When first responders arrived, they extinguished the flames and discovered that the man had died. Neighbors described the man as kind, considerate, and very giving.

Though the cause of the fire is still under investigation, neighbors say they don't think the home had electricity because the man had fall on hard times.