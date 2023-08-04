Contractor took $60k deposit for pool project in Shelby Township then never started job, police say

article

Police are asking anyone who has hired a 30-year-old contractor out of Washington Township to contact Shelby Township after the man's arrest and arraignment.

Brandon Lewis Heitmann is charged on counts of false pretenses of more than $50,000 and the fraudulent use of a building contract fund after he took a $60,000 deposit for a swimming pool project he never started.

Heitmann, who owns Exigent Design was identified by Shelby Township Police after he was paid the sum of money by a resident for an unground pool at her home. He said the job would be completed by June 2023.

After given the deposit, the contractor never started the job.

He then admitted to having financial problems before saying he couldn't complete the work or refund the money to the homeowners.

MORE: Downtown Plymouth Art Walk vandalized by group caught on camera

Since bringing the case to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, authorities have identified another case involving Heitmann. Chief Robert Shelide asked if anyone who thinks they've been scammed by the contractor to file a report with the department.