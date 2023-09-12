Cop recognizes murder suspect at Domino's • Mel Tucker, accuser respond • Latest on UAW negotiations

A man wanted for murdering his mother was inside a Downtown Detroit pizza place ordering cheese bread when a police officer walked in and recognized him.

"He saw him downtown buying a pizza," Chief James White said.

Police said the officer on patrol recognized Joshua Hill inside the Domino’s because of media reports and police lintel photos. Hill, 25, had been on the run for a week after allegedly killing his mother in Inkster.

The murder had police and neighbors on high alert.

"If you will kill your mother, you’ll do anything," said Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff.

Domino’s employees were instructed to get back as the officer moved in and took Hill into custody. Police said Hill was armed when he was arrested.

Featured article

Brenda Tracy responds to Mel Tucker's statement

Suspended Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker and an activist who accused him of sexual harassment both responded Monday.

Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor who speaks with college teams about sexual violence, alleges that Tucker sexually harassed her on a phone call last year. During an investigation, he said it was consensual phone sex.

He responded publicly through his attorney, saying in part that the allegations "are devoid of any semblance of fairness for any matter of this importance."

He went on to call the investigation unfair.

"The investigation has not been fair or unbiased. I can only conclude that there is an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract based on some other factor such as a desire to avoid any (Larry) Nasser taint, or my race or gender."

Tracy posted a response to this on X, saying, "This is just more of the same DARVO, deflection, victim blaming and lies that I’ve been dealing with now for months. "Coach Tucker has been delaying and trying to stop the investigative process since the beginning."

Tucker is on an unpaid suspension until a hearing next month, where his fate will be determined.

Featured article

MGM Grand Detroit, several locations impacted by cyberattack

A major security breach impacted numerous MGM Grand locations around the country, including here in Detroit.

The incident began Sunday — according to company officials as guests in some locations can't make reservations or get into their rooms. Casino sites impacted include Michigan, Las Vegas, Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey.

In Detroit, it is business as usual, but you can't check your comps.

David Derigiotis is the chief insurance officer at Embroker and a cybersecurity expert.

"Hotels and casinos are prime targets for cybercriminals - they are very data-rich," he said. "They are complex IT environments, and you particularly look at a casino and the digital operations involved for surveillance, online gaming, as well as the hospitality section."

Featured article

UAW, Big Three continue negotiations

Contract talks continue between the United Auto Workers and the Big Three as the union and automakers work to come to agreements before Thursday's deadline.

UAW President Shawn Fain said union members will strike against any automaker that hasn't reached a deal by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

"If we don't get our justice, I can guarantee you one thing - come this Thursday at midnight, there will be action," he said.

The automakers have all presented proposals to the union, and the UAW has scrapped all of them.

On Monday, Stellantis said there had been progress during weekend negotiations, and subcommittees had reached tentative agreements in regard to some issues, such as health and safety. However, Fain says the automaker still isn't offering enough on the economic side.

"Things are moving, but they’re moving very slow," he said.

Featured article

Police handle numerous freeway crashes Tuesday morning

Numerous freeway crashes were reported Tuesday morning as rain covered Metro Detroit roads.

All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed at Vernor and all lanes of southbound I-35 are closed at Gratiot in Detroit, both due to jack-knifed semis.

The crashes were reported around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic is moving by on the shoulder of the freeways.

Police say the crashes were caused by drivers going too fast.

"It really is pretty simple, slow down in the rain," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Tuesday starts with rain that eventually fades.

What else we're watching

Hurricane Lee has some US cities in forecast cone with threat of dangerous currents

With some cities in the Northeast now in the forecast cone, Hurricane Lee remains a large, major hurricane as it moves across the Atlantic Ocean.

FOX Weather reported that dangerous surf and rip currents along a majority of the U.S. East Coast have started and will worsen as the week continues.

Citing the National Hurricane Center (NHC) FOX Weather notes that the latest advisory shows Hurricane Lee had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph with some higher gusts, making it a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Read more here.