Detroit Auto Show 2023: Where to park, how to get around

Plan where you'll park for the North American International Auto Show before you head to Detroit for the event.

This year's show will be held from Sept. 13-24 at Huntington Place.

Parking at the auto show

Spot Hero allows you to see nearby parking options and prices. Plus, you can use the website to book a spot now, so it is reserved and paid for when you get there.

Depending on the day you visit, you could pay as little as $5 or up to $50 to park.

The cheapest parking on the weekends is right down the street. The lot at 525 Shelby St. is only $9 on weekends. However, that increases on weekdays.

Other parking not far from the auto show includes the lot at 701 W. Jefferson Ave., which is $20; the lot at 154 W. Larned St., which starts at $9 but varies by day; the lot at 408 W. Fort St., which starts at $20; and the lot at 610-620 3rd St., which varies in price but at peak will cost you $50.

If you don't mind walking, there are other options a bit farther away.

Getting around Detroit

MoGo

MoGo bike stations are around Detroit, making it easy to get around on two wheels.

There are several options for using the bikes:

- Pay As You Go Pass: $1 to unlock, 25 cents a minute

- 1 Hour Pass: $10

- Explore the City (unlimited number of trips up to 60 minutes in duration and is available for three days): $15

- Prepaid Pass (Two hours of ride time that can be broken up into several trips or used all at once): $18

- Monthly Pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for 30 days): $20

- Annual Pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for one year): $90

- Access pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for one year for people on Food Assistance, Cash Assistance/Family Independence, Medicaid, Health Michigan Plan, Children's Special Health Care Services, and Child Care Assistance): $5

See the MoGo station map here.

The QLINE

QLINE rides are free. The streetcar has 12 stops along Woodward.

It runs from 8 a.m. to midnight on Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

People Mover

The People Mover has a train that will drop you off at Huntington Place.

The fare is 75 cents.

Learn more and see a station map.

