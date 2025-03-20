Corewell Health shooting: LIVE updates - suspect in custody in Macomb County

The Brief Troy police confirm one person has been shot at Corewell Health in Troy. The shooting happened in the parking garage of the hospital between two employees. One suspect was taken into custody in Macomb County around 9:30 Thursday morning.



9:42 a.m.:

Sterling Heights Police say Corewell Health shooting suspect surrenders in Macomb County.

FOX 2 learned from sources in the police department the suspect was in custody after surrendering.

Troy police will speak during a press conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

At the same time, Troy Police gave the all clear at the hospital.

Schools were locked down in Troy after the shooting between two employees at the Corewell Health parking garage.

9:15 A.M. :

Lt. Ben Hancock from the Troy Police and Fire Training Center spoke around on Thursday, confirming at least one man has been shot after a dispute between two people in the parking garage.

Hancock gave a very brief update where he confirmed police knew the identity of the shooter and that the victim was in stable condition. But other details abou what led up to the shooting are sparse.

According to Hancock, police were called at 7:08 a.m. on Thursday by Corewell Troy security to the shooting. police have determined a handgun was used and that five shots were fired at the victim. Hancock said there is no threat to the public.

"The victim was hit two times in the arm, and his vehicle was also struck," he said. "This appears to be a targeted incident between two employees of the hospital."

Hancock identified the victim as a 25-year-old man but did not release any other details. He said the victim is in stable condition.

The hospital was placed on lockdown and agencies from across the county were called in to help search for the suspect. The suspect was on the run before police arrived, but he was taken in custody about 15 minutes later.

"Many agencies are searching and clearing the hospital and the surrounding areas, although it is not believed that the suspect is still inside the hospital," he said.

Canines, helicopters, and federal agencies were all on the scene to search for the suspected shooter.

"This is obviously something that takes all these agencies to respond. And we're very thankful that all these agencies dropped everything they had going on and responded immediately to assist us on searching the hospital. We have multiple coordinated search teams, calling out and clearing floor by floor at a time, every room at a time," Hancock said. "We have agencies from all over the surrounding area to include, some federal agencies that also responded."

The hospital is still in lockdown but Hancock said they expect to clear it soon. He said they also expect to have schools and daycare in the area released from lockdown as well.