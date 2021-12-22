Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs to Michigan prisoners

A corrections officer is accused of smuggling drugs to prisoners in Jackson.

Thomas Daugherty, 46, of Jackson, allegedly helped get drugs to inmates at the Parnall Correctional Facility.

Related: Deputy accused of sneaking pizza to inmate, asking her to expose self

Michigan Department of Corrections internal investigators contacted Michigan State Police about the alleged smuggling on Dec. 17. Police arrested Daugherty at his home Monday.

He is charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner in prison.