Couple who disappeared outside Detroit apartment still missing 11 years later

article

Randall Childs and Karen Young disappeared in Detroit on June 7, 2011.

Eleven years later, the pair is still missing.

Childs and Young were last seen around 11:30 p.m. the night of their disappearance. Childs had walked Young from a sixth floor unit at Robert III Apartments at 3901 Grand River Ave. near Rosa Parks downstairs.

Young was meeting her ride, and Childs wanted to make sure she got there safely. However, neither were seen again. Family previously told FOX 2 that the couple had argued and walked to the parking lot.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 or information. Call 1-899-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org to submit tips.