COVID-19 in Michigan: Cases, vaccine rates, and virus transmission risk

An increase in delta variant COVID-19 cases has caused changes to mask guidelines and concerns about virus spread.

Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Michigan right now:

Transmission risk

The entire state of Michigan is now considered to have a moderate risk of COVID-19 community transmission. However, all of Metro Detroit is considered to have substantial risk.

The CDC recommends people in areas with a substantial or high risk of spread wear masks while indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated. This guidance change came after a rise in delta variant cases. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can spread the variant to others.

There are four risk levels -- low, moderate, substantial, and high. Out of Michigan’s 83 counties, 19 fall into the moderate category and three UP counties are considered low-risk. The rest of the state’s counties have either a substantial or high risk of virus spread as of Aug. 12.

Michigan has the lowest community spread risk level of the entire country. Eight other states are considered substantial and the rest of the country is at high risk.

Vaccines

As of Wednesday, just over 62% of Michigan residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and just over 57% are fully vaccinated. Almost 50% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

Since the week ending July 24, the number of first doses received has been increasing. Last week, 46,151 people got their first dose.

Cases

Michigan reports case and death data three times a week -- on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the state reported 2,786 cases and 24 deaths (12 deaths identified during a Vital Records review), bringing the total to 916,006 cases and 19,982 deaths.

According to CDC data, there were 1,592 new cases, the highest daily case count since May 12, 2021's 1,650 reported cases. The 7-day moving average for daily cases increased slightly this week after a small dip last week. It has been increasing since the end of July. The 7-day moving average for daily deaths has remained steady since the beginning of July.

