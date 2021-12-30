COVID-19 in Michigan: MDHHS urges schools to require masks for students, staff

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging schools to implement mask mandates when students return from the holiday break.

While the department is not issuing a mandate, it is pushing schools to require face coverings for everyone 2 years and older indoors.

State health officials are also encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Our priority has remained keeping students safe," said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. "Children ages 5 and older now can get vaccinated. In addition to vaccination, we strongly recommend universal masking for students, teachers and staff. We have the tools to keep Michiganders safe, and we must continue to use them."

The state also recommended that school districts evaluate activities and modify ones that do not allow for social distancing. For instance, gatherings with 100 or more people should be held remotely.

Health officials pointed to the highly contagious omicron variant as a reason for requiring masks and ensuring social distancing in schools.

The MDHHS also advised schools that they can request to be part of the MI Backpack Program, which provides free at-home Covid tests to students, their families, teachers, and other school employees. Districts can request to participate here.