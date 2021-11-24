COVID-19 testing numbers up in Metro Detroit as people prep for holiday gatherings, travel

More people are getting tested for COVID-19 in recent weeks to prepare for holiday gatherings and travel.

Dr. Bernice Sessa, the regional medical director for Beaumont Urgent Care, said that testing numbers started increasing two weeks ago.

"If I’m going to look at percentages, estimating on what we’ve done in the past, we have an uptick of 25%," she said. "Every day our volumes are higher than the previous."

Sessa said the increase in people being tested is putting a strain on the urgent cares.

"We are more than stretched thin," she said. "We are very concerned that a lot of our staff and providers are burning out."

If you do need a COVID-19 test, don't go to an urgent care without calling ahead first because the wait times are long.

"The best bet is to call first because the clinics are so backed up that there is a several hour waiting time and they’re going to see patients who are ill first," Sessa said.

