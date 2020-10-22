CPL holder held by Roseville police over shooting at basketball court released

A suspect in a Roseville shooting case that left one man dead has been released from police custody.

Following a review of the incident with the Macomb County Prosecutor's office, the man, who has a Concealed Pistol License and allegedly shot an armed man in his 20's, was released without charges.

The shooting stemmed from an argument at a basketball game at the Roseville Basketball City complex on the 16400 block of Eastland around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

An altercation between players was initially broken up by patrons at the building. One of the men involved in the fight left the building, returning a short time later armed.

Police say the man allegedly pointed the firearm at the person he had a fought with. At that time, the CPL holder not involved in the initial skirmish intervened.

Gunfire was exchanged before the first gunman was seriously injured. Identified by family as Shayqun Harvey, he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Family of Harvey disputed the initial reports police have published.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Roseville Police Department is still seeking statements from anyone who witnessed the incident. People can contact the criminal division at (586) 447-4507