Crash involving 4 semi-trucks closes I-94 at Michigan Ave in Dearborn

A large crash involving four semi-trucks on I-94 has shut down the east bound lanes of the freeway Monday afternoon.

Photo by SkyFOX

EB I-94 is closed at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn due to the crash which involved a fire that is now out, according to MDOT Metro Detroit's X account, formerly Twitter.

Photo credit: MDOT Metro Detroit

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the massive accident is unclear at this point.

Photo credit: MDOT Metro Detroit on X

MDOT said that the estimated time to reopen is unknown at this time.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



