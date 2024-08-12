Crash involving 4 semi-trucks closes I-94 at Michigan Ave in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A large crash involving four semi-trucks on I-94 has shut down the east bound lanes of the freeway Monday afternoon.
Photo by SkyFOX
EB I-94 is closed at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn due to the crash which involved a fire that is now out, according to MDOT Metro Detroit's X account, formerly Twitter.
Photo credit: MDOT Metro Detroit
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the massive accident is unclear at this point.
Photo credit: MDOT Metro Detroit on X
MDOT said that the estimated time to reopen is unknown at this time.
