Crews battle Van Buren Township apartment fire

Crews batted an apartment fire early Tuesday in Van Buren Township.

The fire started around 5 a.m. at The Waverly on the Lake and firefighters were battling flames coming from the top floor around 6:30 a.m.

"Upon arrival there was fire coming out of the apartment on the third floor," said Van Buren Township Fire Chief David McInally.

Six units were damaged. McInally said the firewall helped stop the flames from spreading too much to the other side of the building.

Flames from the apartment complex on Denton could be seen from the nearby I-94 Service Drive.

Resident Richard Landskroener Jr. lives in a different building in the complex and woke up to sirens.

"I woke up to a bunch of sirens and a couple buddies calling me saying that there was a building fire near me. I looked out and could see the smoke and flames," he said.

He said he saw fire through the roof when he went to make sure everything was OK.

No injuries were reported.

This is the second fire at the apartment complex this year. Another fire damaged a building in early March, and the complex is also the site of a plane crash last month, though that didn't cause any building damage.

