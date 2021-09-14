Crews find sub-basement that wasn't on original Michigan Central Station plans

Crews working in Michigan Central Station found a surprise in the old Detroit depot.

After 2.5 million gallons of water were pumped out of the building's basement, a 60,000-square-foot sub-basement was discovered. That basement wasn't on any of the original plans.

MORE: Phase 3 of Michigan Central Station restoration begins

The sub-basement had concrete poured into it this month to stabilize MCS.

Crews are now working their way up, installing concrete floors on each level of the building.

PHOTOS: Crews discover artifacts while restoring train depot

The final phase of the former train depot's restoration is underway. Phase three involves finishing and restoring the interior of Michigan Central.

The project started in 2018 after Ford Motor Co. bought the building that had stood vacant in Corktown for decades. Work is expected to be finished in late 2022 or early 2023.

Once completed, Michigan Central Station will be part of Ford's Corktown Campus. The former train depot will house members of the automaker's electric vehicle team.